A man stands next to an anti-aircraft gun on the back of a pick-up truck in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters stand along a damaged street as they are seen through a hole of a damaged wall in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter holds his weapon during a patrol on the outskirts of Damascus February 13, 2014. Picture taken February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

GENEVA No agreement was made on a date for a third round of Syria peace talks in Geneva during a final session between the government and opposition, Ahmad Jakal, opposition negotiator, said on Saturday.

"It was a short, tense session, dominated by differences over how to tackle the issues of violence and political transition. Mr. (Lakhdar) Brahimi set no date for a third round but he made it clear he expects there will be one," he said, referring to the international mediator.

