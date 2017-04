French Minister of Foreign Affairs Laurent Fabius visits the work site where the forthcoming COP 21 World Climate Summit will be held at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

VIENNA France is taking steps to reinforce security at its sites abroad, including embassies and schools, after Friday's coordinated attacks in Paris, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

"I have taken the measures needed internationally to increase protection at all our sites, and by that I mean our embassies, consulates, cultural centers and schools," Fabius told reporters as he left Syrian peace talks in Vienna.

