Here is a look at the rising human cost of Syria's civil war as U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon announced on Wednesday that international donors had pledged more than $1.5 billion to aid displaced Syrians, meeting a U.N. target.

DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA

- The United Nations said earlier this month that more than 60,000 people had been killed during the 22-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad. This figure was based on 59,648 individuals reported killed in Syria between March 15, 2011 and November 30, 2012.

- The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on January 28 that 50,130 people had been killed in Syria. The toll included 35,151 civilians, among them 3,703 children and 2,137 women. The total further included 1,620 defectors, 12,350 soldiers as well as 1,189 unidentified people. The Observatory website reported another 230 killed on Tuesday.

- The opposition website Syrian Martyrs has put the death toll since the uprising began at more than 51,694.

REFUGEES FROM SYRIA

- The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday that the number of Syrian refugees and individuals awaiting registration is 714,118. This includes 5,417 Syrian refugees registered in North Africa.

JORDAN: UNHCR has registered 174,831 individuals but as of Wednesday another 49,224 Syrians had been in contact to be registered, raising the total number to 224,055.

TURKEY: 163,161 registered in some 15 camps in Turkey.

LEBANON: There are 161,067 registered. As of January 29, an additional 71,358 Syrians had asked UNHCR to be registered, bringing the total number to 232,425. Last week Lebanese President Michel Suleiman urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to backs calls for a global conference on helping Beirut cope with refugees fleeing from Syria.

IRAQ: 79,469 as of January 28.

EGYPT: 14,375 as of January 28.

REFUGEES INSIDE SYRIA

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated in a report on January 17 that 4 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance across all 14 governorates in Syria. Of the total, 3 million lacked food and 2 million were internally displaced.