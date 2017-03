ANKARA The loss of a Turkish fighter jet near Turkey's southern city of Osmaniye, 50 km (30 miles) from the Syrian border, is likely to have been an accident, Turkey's NTV television cited military sources as saying on Monday.

The military earlier said it had lost touch with an F-16 fighter on an operational flight near Osmaniye at around 1115 GMT after the pilot radioed to say he was ejecting.

