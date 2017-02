ANKARA A Syrian brigadier-general and 20 other military officers, including four colonels, were among 710 people who fled from Syria to Turkey overnight, a Turkish official said on Friday.

The latest defections brought the number of Syrian generals sheltering in Turkey to 22, the official said. A total of 43,387 Syrian refugees are registered as living in Turkey.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)