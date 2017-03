ANKARA A vehicle exploded at a border crossing on Turkey's border with Syria near the Turkish town of Reyhanli on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding several, a Turkish government official said.

"It was not an air strike. The explosion came from a car but we cannot yet confirm what caused it. There are definitely dead and wounded," the official told Reuters.

