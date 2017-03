ISTANBUL Four people were killed and 18 others were injured in an explosion in the Turkish town of Reyhanli near the Syrian border on Saturday, Turkey's interior minister was quoted as saying by TRT television.

Turkey's Dogan news agency said four blasts had occurred near the municipal offices of Reyhanli, in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, and that some people had been wounded.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)