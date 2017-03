ISTANBUL More than 40 people were wounded on Monday when a mortar round landed close to a border gate on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Turkish town of Reyhanli, CNN Turk television reported.

A police official in Reyhanli said what appeared to be a mortar round landed in no-man's land at the Cilvegozu border gate and that there were dead and wounded.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall)