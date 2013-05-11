ISTANBUL Several explosions shook a Turkish town on Saturday near the border with Syria where mortar fire has in the past spilled over from the Syrian civil war, a local official said.

Turkey's Dogan news agency said four blasts occurred near the municipality offices in the town of Reyhanli in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, and that some people were wounded.

The local official told Reuters he had heard two explosions.

Turkey is now sheltering more than 300,000 Syrians, most of them in camps along the 900-km (560-mile) frontier, and is struggling to keep up with the influx.

Saturday's incident was a reminder of the strains on neighboring countries caused by the conflict in Syria, now in into its third year.

In October, five Turkish civilians were killed in Akcakale when a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed on their house, prompting Turkey to fire back across the frontier.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)