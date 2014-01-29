ISTANBUL The Turkish armed forces attacked a convoy of al Qaeda-linked rebel vehicles in Syria in retaliation for cross-border fire on Tuesday, destroying three vehicles, Turkish media said on Wednesday.

Turkish troops opened fire on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) positions in northern Syria after a mortar shell fired from Syria landed in Turkish territory during clashes between ISIL and the Free Syrian Army, broadcaster NTV reported.

It said a pick-up truck, a lorry and a bus were destroyed in the Turkish retaliation on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of casualties and NTV did not say exactly where along the border the attack occurred.

CNN Turk said Turkish forces retaliated after light arms fire was directed at two Turkish military vehicles. The Turkish military was not immediately available to comment.

