ANKARA An explosion in a vehicle at a border crossing on Turkey's border with Syria killed seven people and wounded at least 33 on Monday, a Turkish official said.

"There are at least seven dead, 33 wounded and that number could go up ... We don't know whether this was a suicide bomb or whether a car that was smuggling petrol across the border blew up," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)