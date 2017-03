UNITED NATIONS A United Nations spokesman will speak to reporters "shortly" about developments related to Syria, the U.N. press office said on Monday.

U.N. diplomats said they were expecting an announcement from the United Nations on the possible participation of Iran in Syrian peace talks in Switzerland after Tehran said it was unwilling to accept a June 2012 deal agreed in Geneva that called for a political transition in Syria.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)