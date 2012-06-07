UNITED NATIONS U.N. monitors seeking to reach the site of a new reported massacre of Syrian villagers by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad were shot at with small arms, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday.

Ban, speaking at the start of a special U.N. General Assembly session on the Syrian crisis, condemned the reported massacre as "an unspeakable barbarity" and called again on Assad to immediately implement international mediator Kofi Annan's six-point peace plan.

(Reporting By Lou Charbonneau and Andrew Quinn; Editing by Eric Beech)