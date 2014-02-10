UNITED NATIONS U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Valerie Amos on Monday welcomed agreement by the Syrian government and opposition to extend a humanitarian pause for a besieged rebel-held district of Homs after aid workers came under fire there over the weekend.

"I welcome the news that the parties to the conflict have agreed to extend the humanitarian pause in Old Homs City, for a further three days," Amos said in a statement. She added that "U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid workers were deliberately targeted" over the weekend while trying to help people in Homs.

"I hope this (extension) will allow us to evacuate yet more civilians and deliver much needed additional supplies," she said.

