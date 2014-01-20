WASHINGTON The United States said on Sunday a UN invitation to Iran to participate in Syrian peace talks on January 22 should be withdrawn unless Tehran publicly states its support for a 2012 agreement that establishes a transition government in Syria.

"If Iran does not fully and publicly accept the Geneva communique, the invitation must be rescinded," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The United States has long said that Iran should not be allowed to attend the talks in Switzerland on January 22 until it states its support for a June 2012 agreement for a political transition in Syria.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is leading the U.S. delegation to the talks.

