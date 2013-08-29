Free Syrian Army fighters drive a military tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after they seized it, in Aleppo's town of Khanasir August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will decide on a response to chemical weapons use in Syria based on U.S. interests, but Washington will continue to consult with Britain after its parliament rejected a motion supporting military action, the White House said on Thursday.

"We have seen the result of the parliament vote in the UK tonight. The U.S. will continue to consult with the UK government - one of our closest allies and friends," said White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden in a statement.

"President Obama's decision-making will be guided by what is in the best interests of the United States. He believes that there are core interests at stake for the United States and that countries who violate international norms regarding chemical weapons need to be held accountable," she said.

