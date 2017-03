General Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The top U.S. military officer told Congress on Tuesday that he had not been asked to change the momentum in the Syrian conflict, but instead develop options to degrade Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military capabilities.

"I have never been told to change the momentum. I have been told to degrade capability," Dempsey told a Senate hearing.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)