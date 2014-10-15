BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier does not expect the United States to put troops on the ground in Syria and does not see U.S. mid-term elections next month altering that, he said on Wednesday alongside his French colleague.

"I don't see the Americans sending troops into Syria," he told a news conference with France's Laurent Fabius, in response to a reporter's question about whether U.S. policy might change after the Nov. 4 congressional elections.

The United States is leading an allied air campaign against Islamic State militants but Washington is resisting calls from some U.S. conservatives, such as Sen. John McCain, to deploy troops to help forces fighting IS in Iraq and Syria.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)