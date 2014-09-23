WASHINGTON Some of the U.S. strikes carried out in Syria were aimed at thwarting al Qaeda fighters in the final stages of preparations for an attack against the United States or Europe, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the officials told Reuters the United States believed they were "nearing the execution phase" for an attack on Europe or the United States.

Earlier, the U.S. military said it carried out eight strikes against the militants, who are sometimes referred to as the Khorasan Group. It cited "imminent attack plotting against the United States and Western interests."

