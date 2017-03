WASHINGTON The United States will take a hard look at a Russian proposal to put Syrian chemical weapons under international control, but it is skeptical, the State Department said on Monday.

"We'll have to take a hard look at the Russian statement ... so we understand exactly what the Russians are proposing here," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said. "Clearly we have some serious skepticism," she said.

