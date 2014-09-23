WASHINGTON U.S. security agencies issued an intelligence bulletin on Tuesday about threats from Syria-based al Qaeda operatives, a Homeland Security spokeswoman said.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI alerted state, local and federal law enforcement to the latest threats, said to DHS spokeswoman Marsha Catron.

"Recent intelligence indicated that senior Syria-based AQ operatives were nearing the execution phase for an attack in Europe or the homeland," she said.

U.S. officials cited an imminent attack planned by an al Qaeda group in Syria as one reason they launched airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday.

