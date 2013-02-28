Ammunition which forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad believe belongs to the Free Syrian Army is seen at Al-Suwayqa neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo after the forces captured this area from the Free Syrian Army February 25, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

ROME A meeting in Rome between Western and Arab governments and the Syrian opposition will condemn countries providing weapons to the Bashar al-Assad government in its final declaration, a source at the meeting said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters the meeting of the "Friends of Syria" diplomatic group with the main civilian opposition organization in Syria would also condemn the use of Scud missiles by Assad. The Syrian government denies it is using the ballistic missiles.

Russia openly says it is supplying military equipment to Assad, but opposition and Western countries also accuse Iran of supplying weapons. More than 70,000 people have died since protests against Assad began nearly two years ago.

(Reporting by Khaled Oweis, editing by Barry Moody)