AMMAN A heavy firefight broke out on Monday between Free Syrian Army rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in a main district of the capital Damascus, witnesses said.

The sound of heavy machineguns and rocket-propelled grenades echoed throughout the night from the western neighborhood of al-Mezze, one of the most heavily guarded areas of the capital and home to several security installations, residents told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)