BEIRUT At least 21 people were killed on Tuesday when Syrian security forces opened fire at a crowd in the central town of Khan Sheikhoun during a visit by a United Nations monitoring team, activists said.

A spokesman of the rebel military council gave a higher death toll, saying at least 50 people were killed in the attack during which a car belonging to the United Nations team was hit.

