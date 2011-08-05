BEIRUT Tribes in Syria's restive eastern province of Deir al-Zor are bracing for an army assault and determined to confront it, according to a video of what was described as a meeting of tribal leaders posted on YouTube.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been struggling to put down widening demonstrations in rural and tribal regions, in suburbs of the capital Damascus and in cities like Hama and Homs demanding an end to 41 years of autocratic rule by his family.

The video shows a sheikh telling what appears to be a tribal meeting that negotiations with authorities to release detainees and withdraw the military had failed and that security forces were bent on storming Deir al-Zor city.

"Two or three days ago they sent officers from Aleppo," the man told the crowd of more than 50 people, most in traditional tribal robes. "They offered us 5,000 jobs but we rejected that."

He said the military response to local demands was: "The army came to Deir al-Zor on a mission and has to carry it out."

"So all those who have a weapon (should) prepare yourselves and if the demands are not met then things are finished," he said to cheers and approving shouts of Allahu Akbar "God is greatest."

The video was impossible to verify because the Syrian government has barred most foreign journalists from the country, making independent confirmation of reported events on the ground hard to come by since the anti-Assad revolt broke out in March.

Inhabitants in Deir al-Zor, however, affirmed by telephone that a tribal meeting was held this week and said members of the local People's Committees, one of the main anti-Assad activist groups, had been preparing them for a possible army onslaught.

They said city was tense and people were stocking up food, water and bread in preparation for the assault.

State authorities had stopped paying salaries of regional public employees in an attempt to punish them for taking to the streets against Assad. They have also closed down the hospitals so they do not tend the wounded during the expected assault.

"MOOD OF WAR"

"The city is calm but you feel there is a mood of war here, we are taking precautions," said one resident.

Last Friday, clashes broke out between military intelligence agents and residents of Deir al-Zor after the killing of five protesters in what appeared to be the first armed resistance by more than just some individuals to Assad's brutal crackdown.

Tension increased in the eastern provincial capital this week after secret police in Damascus abducted Sheikh Nawaf al-Khatib, head of the main Baqqara tribe and an outspoken critic of assaults on pro-democracy demonstrators there.

Last week, tanks moved into the Deir al-Zor area.

The president has responded to protests calling for his downfall with a mix of force and vague promises of reforms.

While he has granted hundreds of thousands of Kurds Syrian citizenship and ended the draconian state of emergency, he has also sent his tanks from one city to another to batter rebellious communities into submission, rights activists say.

Security forces have detained thousands of Syrians.

Tank forces tightened their grip on Hama Friday, shelling defiant districts for the sixth day running, residents said. They added that more than 135 people had been killed in the city of 700,000.

Thousands of civilians were fleeing the city, a bastion of protest against 41 years of Assad family rule now surrounded by a ring of steel of troops with tanks and heavy weapons.

Popular unrest in Syria, now in its fifth month, is turning increasingly sectarian in nature with protesters from the Sunni Muslim majority pitted against minority Alawites who dominate the power elite.

"Brothers, (the Islamic nation) is built on Jihad and we will only prevail by Jihad," another man, dressed in traditional tribal robe, told the crowd in the YouTube video. He called for the tribes to pull out their sons from the army.

"The army is built on us -- the Sunnis. The Alawites are few. We do not fight our brothers so let them first pull out of this army. If Jihad is a must then Jihad comes first."

Despite being the center of Syria's modest oil production, tribal Deir al-Zor is among the poorest regions in the country of more than 20 million people.

Little oil revenue is invested in the desert area and water shortages over the last six years, which experts say have largely been caused by mismanagement of resources and corruption, have decimated agricultural production.

This has weakened support for the Assad family among Sunni tribes in Deir al-Zor, whom the authorities had allowed to carry arms as a counterweight to a Kurdish population further north.

"This regime does not understand what dialogue is. We have been negotiating with this regime for five months but it is clinging to power," said another tribal sheikh in the video. "Let us keep our hands on the gun and whoever dies is a martyr."

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Mark Heinrich)