BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem apologized Monday for attacks on foreign diplomatic missions after the Arab League announced it was suspending Damascus for its crackdown on eight months of protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

"As for attacks on foreign embassies, as foreign minister I apologize for these aggressions," Moualem told a televised news conference in Damascus. Crowds attacked the Turkish and Saudi Arabian embassies in Damascus Saturday night, as well as France's honorary consulate in Latakia and diplomatic offices in Aleppo.

(reporting by Erika Solomon)