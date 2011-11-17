BEIRUT Syrian authorities have said they will prosecute anyone who attacks foreign embassies in Syria, state media said Thursday, after a series of attacks on foreign missions in retaliation for the Arab League's suspension of Damascus.

An Interior Ministry statement quoted by the SANA news agency said authorities would meet their international commitments to protect diplomatic property.

"The ministry warns anyone who tries to violate the sanctity of diplomatic buildings, or tries to enter or cause any damage to these missions, that (authorities) will take appropriate legal measures against perpetrators including arrest and trial," it said.

Supporters of President Bashar al-Assad have attacked several foreign missions since the Arab League announced on Saturday it planned to suspend Damascus from the 22-member organization and impose political and economic sanctions because Syria had failed to halt the violent suppression of protesters.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem apologized Monday for attacks on the Turkish and Saudi embassies in Damascus, as well as France's honorary consulate in Latakia and its diplomatic offices in Aleppo.

France and Morocco have recalled their ambassadors to Syria in protest against the attacks on their missions.

Wednesday, a crowd threw stones and debris at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates and smeared its wall with graffiti, witnesses said.

Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Rabat Wednesday gave the Syrian government three days to agree to end its crackdown on protesters and allow in teams of observers, but did not say what would happen if Damascus failed to comply.

The ministers' proposal was the latest in a series of attempts to persuade Assad to end eight months of bloodshed.

