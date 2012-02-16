BRUSSELS EU governments could supply Syrian rebels with communications equipment to help them organize against government troops, and are likely to continue building up sanctions against Damascus, according to a top Danish diplomat.

Denmark's foreign minister Villy Sovndal, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, told Reuters EU states would not provide arms to the Syrian opposition battling against a violent government assault -- echoing concerns in Washington about an arms race in Syria -- but could offer other help.

"The only thing I can exclude right now are any ideas about military intervention in Syria," he said, when asked if EU governments were prepared to offer Syrian rebels material help such as communications equipment.

"That might be a possibility," he added in the interview late Wednesday. "It's not very clear to me exactly what that should be but I would not exclude anything but weapons."

Western governments are grappling for diplomatic means to end the nearly one-year old conflict in Syria -- the bloodiest so far in the "Arab Spring" -- and for ways to support opposition forces. However some analysts think the rebels are too fragmented to pose a significant challenge to government troops.

Thursday, Syrian troops attacked rebel strongholds in the southwestern city of Deraa, where the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad first erupted, and the government crackdown against protesters and insurgents has intensified in recent days.

The United States and Europe have ruled out military intervention of the kind that helped Libyan anti-government rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi last year, saying Syria's complex ethnic and sectarian mix, urbanized population, divided opposition and powerful military all argue against it.

Telecommunications equipment was part of the assistance offered by Western governments to Libyan rebels, and Syrian opposition leaders have said they need equipment to keep in contact and organize a command structure. Communications in Syria are becoming increasingly difficult as telephone, Internet and mobile phone links are usually cut off.

Sovndal said European governments would continue seeking to take their lead from the United Nations and other partners in the Arab world on any action against Syria.

But he added the bloc would likely to continue ratcheting up sanctions against Damascus, in an effort to cut off Assad's sources of finance and force him to cede power.

EU foreign ministers are expected to sanction the country's central bank and ban it from trading in diamonds, gold and other precious metals, when they meet in Brussels on February 27.

"We have been strengthening sanctions and we will continue doing that ... Another thing we can do is to go further against the finance sector and industry. You still have a lot of possibilities to enlarge sanctions," he said.

Sovndal declined to offer details but made it clear more ideas were in the pipeline beyond what is set to be agreed this month.

Europe has already stopped importing Syrian crude oil. Talks have also been held over whether to cut off trade in phosphates -- an important source of government revenue from Europe -- and to ban commercial flights in and out of Syria. But these ideas have been shelved for now, according to EU diplomats.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak.; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Myra MacDonald)