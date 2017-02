BEIRUT An explosion hit the central Damascus district of Midan, a pro-government television news channel and residents said, an area where regular protests demanding the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad are held.

"An explosion occurred next to the Zeen al-Abadeen mosque and there were casualties," Ikhbaria television reported.

The television station said that its reporters heard gunfire while filming the damage.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland)