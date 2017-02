BEIRUT A third day of heavy gunfire in Syria's flashpoint city of Homs has killed at least twenty people, a day before an Arab League monitoring mission is expected there, activists said on Monday.

"The toll has risen to 20 martyrs documented by name and the circumstances of their deaths," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. "Fourteen died in the continuous shelling on the Baba Amr neighborhood and six were killed in random gunfire in nearby neighborhoods."

