PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius suggested on Sunday that an international peace conference aimed at ending the Syrian civil war could take place in July.

The United States, Russia and others have been pressing for the conference to take place this month. But details of how it could be organised have yet to be agreed and there is still no firm agreement on the date.

"The Geneva II conference is the last chance. I hope it will take place. I think it could take place in July," Fabius said in an interview with Europe 1 radio and i-tele television.

Fabius said the Syrian government and the opposition must attend.

"It's not just about getting round the table and then asking what are we going to talk about. It needs to be prepared. That is why I say that the July date would be suitable," he said.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)