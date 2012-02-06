PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Monday he would speak with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev later in the day to discuss the situation in Syria, which he described as a "scandal."

Sarkozy said on Saturday Paris was consulting with Arab and European countries to create a Syrian contact group to find a solution to the crisis after Russia and China vetoed a resolution at the U.N. Security Council.

"France and Germany will not abandon the Syrian people," Sarkozy said after a Franco-German summit in Paris with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"What's happening is a scandal. We will not accept that the international community remains blocked," he said, adding that Prime Minister Francois Fillon would also speak to Russian Prime Minister Vladmir Putin.

