PARIS A correspondent for French television station France 2 was killed in Syria on Wednesday, the network said in a statement.

"France 2 television has just learned with a great deal of sorrow the death of reporter Gilles Jacquier in Homs," it said, adding it did not have details of the circumstances of his death.

Jacquier, who had previously reported from Iraq and Afghanistan, had been invited to Syria by the government, the television station said.

