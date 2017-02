BERLIN Syria's President Bashar al-Assad must step down and China and Russia, with their veto against a U.N. resolution pressing a regime change, are responsible for continued bloodshed, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

"President Assad has no business being at the helm of his country anymore. We urge him to free up the way to a peaceful transformation in Syria," the spokesman told a regular news conference.

"With this (veto), both countries take on the responsibility for violence and bloodshed continuing unchecked."

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)