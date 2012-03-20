AMMAN Syrian tanks bombarded major districts of Hama on Tuesday in an attempt to dislodge Free Syrian Army rebels who resumed operations in the city after several army assaults to subdue its population, opposition sources said.
The barrage, mainly with mortar rounds and heavy machineguns, concentrated on the central Hamidiya neighborhood, the target of overnight raids to apprehend rebels who had taken refuge there, as well as Bab Qibli in the western sector of the city, the sources said.
Hama has been a hotbed of a year-old popular uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
