AMMAN Syrian security police shot dead two protesters in Hama Friday as thousands took to the streets to demand the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad, residents and activists said, in the first large demonstrations since a 10-day military assault.

The two youths were killed near al-Tawhid and al-Sahaba mosques in northern residential neighborhoods away from the center of the city. "The demonstrations are taking place in the local neighborhoods, where there are fewer forces and shabbiha (militiamen loyal to Assad)," said one resident.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)