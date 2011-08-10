AMMAN An armored Syrian force killed at least 11 civilians in an assault on a main residential district in the city of Homs on Wednesday to crush demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Troops and armored vehicle stormed Bab Amro early evening. The neighborhood is witnessing a massacre. The number of dead are likely to go up because there are seven out of 25 wounded in critical condition," Observatory director Rami Abdelrahman told Reuters.

Assad's forces deployed in Homs, 165 km (100 miles) north of the capital Damascus, three months ago and occupied the main square, after large protests demanding an end to 41 years of Assad family rule.

Syria has banned independent media from Homs and the rest of Syria, making it difficult to verify events on the ground.

