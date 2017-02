BEIRUT An activist in the Syrian city of Homs said he saw at least six tanks leave the troubled district of Baba Amr on Tuesday as Arab peace monitors headed to the flashpoint city.

"My house is on the eastern entrance of Baba Amr. I saw at least six tanks leave the neighborhood at around 8 in the morning (0600 GMT)," activist Mohamed Saleh said. "I do not know if more remain in the area."

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)