AMMAN Bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on the city of Homs killed at least 50 people on Monday, a senior member of the Syrian National Council said.

"The tally that we have received from various activists in Homs since the shelling started at six this morning is 50, mostly civilians. The regime is acting as if it were immune to international intervention and has a free hand to use violence against the people," Catherine al-Talli told Reuters.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland)