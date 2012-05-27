AMMAN Opposition activists in Syria on Sunday criticized U.N. observers for failing to take action to prevent the massacre of at least 109 people in the town of Houla.

They also criticized the U.N mission for not condemning President Bashar al-Assad's forces for the killings on Friday. Syrian authorities have denied responsibility, blaming "terrorists" for the massacre.

"The observers' delegation remained helpless and did not take an initiative to intervene, except to count the victims the day after the massacre just as the U.N. did in Sarajevo and Srebrenica in Bosnia," a statement by the Revolutionary Council of nearby Homs said.

Images of lifeless young bodies, lain side by side after the massacre, triggered shock around the world and underlined the failure of a six-week-old U.N. ceasefire plan to stop the violence in Syria.

U.N. military and civilian observers counted 32 children under 10 years of age among the dead in Houla.

General Robert Mood, head of the unarmed U.N. observers force, called the killings "a very tragical expression" of the situation in Syria but refrained from apportioning blame.

Maysara al-Hilawi said he was one of the first activists belonging to the "Houla coordination committee" who rushed to the area on Friday shortly after members of a pro-Assad militia, drawn from the Alawite offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, fled the Sunni Muslim area.

"I helped collect over 100 bodies in the last two days, mostly women and children. The last ones were six members of the al-Kurdi family. A father and his five kids. The mother is missing," he said by telephone from the area

He said he had feared a "massacre was about to be committed", but U.N. observers whom he pleaded with to rush to the area had "arrived too late".

Opposition activists in Homs said the violence began after Syrian troops and militiamen, stationed at roadblocks that surround Houla, fired heavy machineguns at a demonstration, killing five people.

Free Syrian Army rebels responded by ransacking two army roadblocks, the activists said.

Houla then came under an intense artillery barrage that killed around 15 villagers. Residents say members of Assad's "shabbiha" militia then entered Houla from nearby villages, hacking men, women and children with knives and shooting them at close range.

The opposition activists said around 400 families have fled the region in the last 48 hours since the massacre.

(Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Pravin Char)