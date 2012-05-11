A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

People stand near a damaged vehicle that was part of a convoy accompanying United Nations ceasefire observers in the southern Syrian province of Deraa, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

A members of the security force shows his injuries sustained after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit in a blast in the southern Syrian province of Deraa, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two 'terrorist explosions' which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout (SYRIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Mangled and smouldering vehicles are seen at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two 'terrorist explosions' which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri (SYRIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two 'terrorist explosions' which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10,2012. Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday killing and wounding dozens of people, state media said, in a district that houses a military intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Two large explosions killed 40 people in Damascus on Thursday, state media said, destroying dozens of cars on a highway and damaging an intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month-old uprising. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Demonstrators hold Kurdish and opposition flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after Friday prayers in Qamishli May 11, 2012. REUTER/Omer Ali/Shaam News Network/Handout

Demonstrators hold Kurdish and opposition flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after Friday prayers in Qamishli May 11, 2012. REUTER/Omer Ali/Shaam News Network/Handout

BEIRUT An explosion hit Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Friday, close to the ruling party headquarters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The activist group said no one was killed by the blast itself but one guard at the headquarters died, apparently in a round of gunfire that followed the explosion.

"Initial details indicate that the Aleppo blast was targeting the local branch of the ruling Baath party and there is no information until now on the number of victims that fell in the explosion," the British-based group said in an email.

Activists in the city said they heard a very large noise that appeared to come from an area in the heart of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and business hub.

"The sound was so loud and after that there were a lot of echoes of gun fire. Now all the roads leading to Saadallah al-Jabiry square are closed down," said an activist who asked not to be named.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Maria Golovnina)