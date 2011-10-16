Arab League Chief Nabil Elaraby (L) speaks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani during the opening meeting of Arab League foreign ministers to discuss Syria at the League headquarters in Cairo October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO The Arab League plans to bring together Syria's government and opposition groups to seek ways to end the violence in the country, Qatar's Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Sunday.

Defying calls for Syria's suspension from the regional body over a worsening army crackdown on political unrest, the League decided to form a committee to forge dialogue between the government and opposition.

"We will call all of the parties of the opposition and government to hold a dialogue within 15 days," the League's Secretary General Nabil Elaraby said after an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad)