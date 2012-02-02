Syrian soldiers on an armoured military vehicle are seen in Deir Balaba, near Homs, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

BEIRUT Syrian troops closed public squares in Hama on Thursday after residents poured red paint symbolizing blood on the ground to mark the 30th anniversary of the massacre President Bashar al-Assad's father carried out to crush an uprising.

Assad has been locked in struggle with a revolt against his own rule for the past 11 months, with at least 5,000 killed, by a United Nations count, stirring Arab and Western calls for international action to stop the bloodshed.

But Russia warned it would veto any U.N. resolution on Syria it deemed "unacceptable," making clear it aimed to prevent a Libyan-style intervention over Assad's violent crackdown on mass protests that have turned to armed insurgency in some regions.

Opposition activists say Assad's forces have stepped up operations around the country after appearing to crush rebels who brought the fight to the outskirts of the capital, Damascus earlier this week.

Activists in Hama said fire trucks washed away dye and paint poured on the ground overnight to commemorate the bloodshed of Hafez al-Assad's 1982 assault on the city - centre of an Islamist revolt against him - at the cost of over 10,000 lives.

"They want to kill the memory and they do not want us to remember," said an activist in the city, where residents said tanks blocked main squares to prevent demonstrations. "But we will not accept it." Residents said snipers took up positions in the city subsequently.

Hama marked the anniversary of the massacre as Russia fended off attempts to mobilize the United Nations against Syria.

Russia, which has been a key strategic ally of Syria during its 49 years under Assad dynastic rule and a major arms supplier to Damascus, is demanding any U.N. resolution explicitly rule out foreign intervention or it would be "unacceptable."

A draft U.N. Security Council resolution backed by Western powers and based on an Arab League peace plan for Syria calls on Assad to hand powers to a deputy, but this has been rebuffed by Damascus as interference in its sovereignty and is opposed by Moscow as a recipe for regime change.

Russia and China, both veto-wielding Security Council members, stand in the way of a Western push for a resolution condemning the Syrian government's crackdown on unrest.

Security Council ambassadors met in New York on Wednesday to discuss ways to overcome their disagreements on the wording of the European-Arab draft resolution that Morocco submitted to council members on Friday.

RUSSIA WARNS AGAINST LIBYAN PRECEDENT

The closed-door negotiations ended without a final agreement and will resume on Thursday, Germany's U.N. mission said. The draft will be updated to reflect Wednesday's discussions, which the mission said were "rather constructive."

A council diplomat at the meeting told Reuters, however, that Russia's envoy Vitaly Churkin reiterated to council members that the expression of full support for the Arab League plan in the current draft was "unacceptable."

He also made clear Moscow could not accept the expression of concern in the draft about arms sales to Syria unless there was a waiver for weapons transfers to the Syrian government, the diplomat said.

"It's way too soon in my judgment to know whether ultimately there will be agreement," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, told reporters. "It's long past time for this council to take meaningful action," she said.

Despite the Russian comments, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said a "window of hope" had opened, and vowed redoubled efforts to agree a text "in the next few days."

Russia says the West exploited fuzzy wording in a March 2011 U.N. Security Council resolution on Libya to turn a mandate to protect civilians in the North African country's uprising into a push to remove the government, backed by NATO air strikes, that led to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Russia also worries the draft's threat of further measures against Syria may lead to U.N. sanctions against Damascus, which it also opposes.

The Syria resolution came to the global body after the Arab League suspended its monitoring mission in Syria On January 28 as violence surged. Jordan said on Thursday it was pulling its monitors from that mission, joining the departure of Gulf Arab observers, in response to the League's move.

'WHOSE SIDE?'

Western envoys in New York said the main sticking point was likely to be not military intervention, on which they were confident agreement could be reached, but the resolution's support for the Arab League plan demanding Assad give up power. That is seen by Moscow as tantamount to change of government.

The envoys said their biggest challenge would be to reword the draft so that it still endorses the plan but in a way that is weaker than the current version.

In Washington, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told reporters: "Every member of the council has to make a decision: Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of the Syrian people? ... Or are you on the side of a brutal, dictatorial regime?"

Sporadic gunfire echoed through the Damascus suburb of Maadamiyyah on Thursday and the body of an army defector was returned to his family mutilated, one activist said. Another reported that Syrian forces killed another activist in that district after raiding his home on Wednesday.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported funerals of 19 security force personnel killed confronting "terrorist groups," bringing the total of such deaths it has declared in the past few days to about 100. It said a general was killed on Wednesday.

Syrian insurgents said on Wednesday Assad's forces had extended a military sweep against eastern and northern suburbs of Damascus where they hit rebels hard this week. An activist group said at least 25 people had been killed in that sweep.

It was not possible to verify the reports as Syria restricts access for independent media.

(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing, Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow,, Suleiman al-Khalidi and Khaled Oweis in Amman, Mariam Karouny in Beirut, John Irish in Paris, Louis Charbonneau in New York and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)