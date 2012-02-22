BEIRUT Syria's information ministry said foreign journalists illegally inside the country should report to the government on Tuesday, hours after bombardment of a rebel neighborhood in Homs killed two foreign journalists smuggled into Syria.

"The ministry asks all foreign journalists that have entered Syria illegally to go to the nearest centre for immigration and passports to resolve the situation according to the laws in force," the ministry said in a statement on Syria TV.

Journalists Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik were killed by a security force assault on the battered opposition district of Baba Amro in central Homs, heart of an 11-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

Activists have accused the government of intentionally firing on the building housing at least six journalists, who were smuggled into the besieged rebel stronghold.

The information ministry denied the accusations.

"The ministry had no knowledge of the entrance of the American journalist Marie Colvin or the French photographer Remi Ochlik, or other foreign journalists to Syrian territory," Syria TV cited the ministry as saying.

Activists said between two and four other journalists were wounded. One of them, a French woman, is in critical condition.

