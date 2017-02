CAIRO Arab foreign minister agreed on Sunday a new political roadmap for Syria that sees President Bashar al-Assad delegating power to a deputy and setting up a unity government as a prelude to early parliamentary and presidential elections.

Qatari Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told a news conference after a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo that the Arab League would take its initiative to the UN Security Council and ask for its endorsement.

(Writing by Lin Noueihed)