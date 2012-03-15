Here are details on the status of some embassies in Syria after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Italy closed their missions on March 14:

BAHRAIN: Bahrain decided on Thursday to shut down its embassy in Damascus and to withdraw all diplomats and staff because of worsening security conditions, the Foreign Ministry said.

-- Saudi Arabia, head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), had announced on February 7 that its member states would withdraw all their ambassadors from Syria. The council comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

BRITAIN: Britain closed its embassy on March 1.

CANADA: Canada shut its embassy in Damascus and imposed fresh sanctions on Syria, banning all dealings with the central bank, officials said on March 5.

EGYPT: Egypt recalled its ambassador on February 19.

FRANCE: President Nicolas Sarkozy said on March 2 that France was shutting its embassy. France recalled its ambassador from Syria on February 7.

ITALY - Italy recalled all its remaining staff from its embassy in Damascus and suspended diplomatic activity in Syria on March 14. It had recalled its ambassador for consultations on February 7.

JAPAN: Japan has reduced the number of its embassy staff in Damascus.

NORWAY: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry last month reduced its diplomatic staff to two from four, for security reasons.

SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia said on March 14 it had closed its embassy in Syria and withdrawn all diplomats and staff.

SPAIN: Spain announced on March 7 that its embassy in Damascus had closed. Spain had recalled its ambassador for consultations on February 7.

SWITZERLAND: The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on February 16 it was temporarily shutting its embassy in Damascus for security reasons.

TURKEY: Turkey has not made a decision regarding its diplomatic presence. However, families of diplomats have been withdrawn and the ambassador is back in Ankara having returned for a National Security Council meeting.

UNITED STATES: The United States closed its embassy in Damascus on February 6. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)