ROME The United States would prefer that Russia not sell weapons to Syria and has in the past opposed the transfer of missile systems to the country because it is considered a threat to Israel, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Speaking during a news conference in Rome, Kerry did not specifically comment on a report that Russia was poised to sell new advanced ground-to-air missiles to the Syrian regime now engaged in a bloody civil war.

