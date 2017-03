U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with U.S. Embassy staff members and their families during a ''meet and greet'' event at Spaso House, the US Ambassador residence in Moscow, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mladen Antonov/Pool

ROME The United States is grateful to Russia for its willingness to try to arrange a "Geneva two" conference to negotiate an end to Syria's civil war, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

Kerry's comments at a Rome press conference were a clear sign that any follow-up conference to a June 2012 meeting to end a civil war in Syria that has lasted more than two years would likely be held in Geneva.

