BEIRUT Syrian rebels will set free on Friday two Lebanese men kidnapped in Syria this week, a cleric who brokered the release said.

A statement from head of Free People of Syria, Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zoaby, said efforts were being made with several sides in Lebanon, Europe and some Arab countries to secure the release of the others as well. About a dozen Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims were abducted in northern Syria.

"After benign efforts and contacts done by the Sheikh ... two of the Lebanese will be released today. The regime is responsible for their safety," said the statement, which was sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Mohammad Zargham)