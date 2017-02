BEIRUT At least 50 people, including 13 children, were killed when Syrian forces tried to break into the town of Houla in Homs province on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activists said.

Activists have reported clashes between Syrian forces and rebel fighters. "The soldiers are shelling Houla right now, the casualties are huge," said activist Ahmad Kassem.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Tim Pearce)